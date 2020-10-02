USATSI



Phillip Lindsay may need a bit more time before making his return to the field. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Broncos running back is unlikely to play on Thursday night when Denver visits the New York Jets to begin Week 4. Lindsay has missed the previous two games for the Broncos due to a turf toe injury he suffered in the season opener.

This news is a bit surprising, however, after Lindsay practiced in a limited capacity all week and was officially listed as questionable by the team. Given that development, it is safe to wonder if Lindsay’s prospects of returning to game action in Week 4 would have improved had Denver not been playing on Thursday night. In any event, it appears like Lindsay, who rushed for 24 yards in the opening loss to Tennessee, is on the verge of a return as early as Week 5 to further deepen the Broncos running game.

As he remains sidelined, Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman will continue to carry the load in the backfield. Through three games, Gordon, who signed with the Broncos this offseason, has rushed for 174 yards on a 4.1 yards per carry average and one touchdown. He’s also hauled in nine of his 12 targets for 34 yards receiving and another score.

Gordon will now continue to spearhead a Broncos rushing attack against a Jets defensive front that has allowed 133 yards on the ground per game through the first three weeks of the 2020 season.