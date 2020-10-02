The NFL is back tonight with a huge game between two teams looking for their first win as the New York Jets are hosting the Denver Broncos.

I was just kidding about that huge part, by the way. But hey, it’s football and it’s on TV so things could be a lot worse.

This one actually got off to a fun start thanks to an unlikely play that saw Jets QB Sam Darnold break off a 46-yard touchdown run through the Broncos defense.

Check out this TD run by Darnold, which is the longest TD run by a QB in the team history:

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who had a huge game on Monday night, was watching and loved it:

LeBron James was watching, too:

NFL Twitter loved it, too: