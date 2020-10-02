An incredible parlay that wins is a work of art, with gamblers winning multiple bets and a ton of cash.

If you get all but one of your bets correct? It’s soul-crushing. And when that one miss was a bet on the New York Jets beating the Denver Broncos, it’s ten times worse.

On Thursday, we saw a parlay that depended upon the Jets beating the spread (+1) in Thursday night’s contest. It didn’t happen, and it was ugly. If the Jets had won, the bettor would have won $17,796.35, although there was an option to cash out before Thursday’s game for a cool $9,170.06, a terrific return on $1,000.

Here’s hoping the bettor cashed out. Welp.