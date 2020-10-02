The Packers and Seahawks have the two top-scoring offenses in the NFL so far, and the two 3-0 NFC teams are both sizable favorites in Week 4. The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at home over the Falcons on Monday Night Football according to the Week 4 NFL odds from William Hill, while the Seahawks are 6.5-point road favorites against the Dolphins. Can both offenses continue to roll, and are they worth backing with your Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks and NFL office pool picks?

The Bears are the only other 3-0 team in the conference and now have Nick Foles under center in relief of Mitchell Trubisky Chicago is a 2.5-point home underdog against the Colts in Week 4, but Indianapolis could be a popular fade in Week 4 NFL office pool picks. Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It's off to a hot 34-13 start to the 2020 season

the model has simulated the entire Week 4, 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays.

One of the top Week 4 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: Dallas gets a comfortable win despite being just 4.5-point home favorites against the Browns. The Cowboys are off to a 1-2 start after a shootout loss to the Seahawks last week and their defensive issues are certainly a concern. However, the Cowboys’ offense has been as advertised in the past two weeks.

Dallas has racked up 1,092 yards of total offense while scoring 71 points against the Falcons and Seahawks. The Browns haven’t thrown for more than 219 yards in a game this season, while Dak Prescott leads the NFL with 1,188 yards passing.

The model predicts that Cleveland’s 22nd-ranked passing defense struggles to stop Prescott, who racks up over 350 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. That’s a big reason why the Cowboys win in nearly 70 percent of simulations according to the model.

The model also made the call on every other Week 4 game and has strong picks for potentially close games like Colts vs. Bears and Bengals vs. Jaguars. It's also calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard.

The model predicts outcomes for every Week 4 NFL game.