Description: NBA DFS And Fantasy Team Picks, Studs, Values, Projections, Match Centre on October 2: Lakers power themselves into a series opening lead to set the tone for the upcoming showdowns

Fraught by injuries and feeling the full gamut of Los Angeles Lakers’ repertoire of worldclass players, Miami Heat were made aware of the daunting task which stares them in the face. The 116-98 defeat to the Lakers in game 1 of the finals was a harsh realisation for the Heat of why tricky a task its going to be for them to match the Lakers toe to toe.

With the Lakers embarking on an unabated run in the third and fourth quarter, the Heat ended up crumbling and agonisingly languishing in their aspirations of catching up with their opponents. At the end of the day, it was a lopsided result, one which sees the Lakers seize full control of the series after only the opener.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks

Stud

LeBron James, 19,500

A 25-13 double-double in game 1 came along with the 9 assists for LeBron James to see him be a must have pick for us for the impending scrimmage. The Lakers players is spearheading their challenge in the finals, a player who is doing everything within his grasps to once again get his hands around the prestigious title.

Anthony Davis, 12,200

While we are on the issue of James, it would be criminal to ignore Davis. Had it not been for the sublime shooting guard, the Lakers would have failed to hold such a stronghold over the league this season with Davis’ ability to shoot with a high success rate seeing him drop a behemoth 34 points in the series opener.

Rajon Rondo, 6,600

Rondo is not quite shooting his triples at the efficient rate which he’s known for but the point guard has still continued to remain a quiessential player for his side. The game’s aficionado has pulled off some stellar gambits ever since his return from injury with his ability to pull off dimes and layup the ball for his counterparts making him an instant pick for us.

Value

Dany Green, 4,000

He’s looked to have shunned the inconsistency which was refraining him from justifying his place in the Lakers’ setup. And with Dragic and Bam both looking likely to be out for this one, Green can only add to his 13 points from game 1 today.

Dwight Howard

While he’s been a steady source of rebounds, Howard is now converting inside the paint as well. His reverse scoops and spin and slams have been crucial to the Lakers’ gameplan, a player who has regained his lost form in the course of the bygone week.

Andre Iguodala, 3,400

From being nothing but a substitute for Miami Heat to slowly emerging as a crucial name for them, Andre is rifling his way across the court at the moment. Be it winning the battle of the boards or latching onto the second chance points, he’s doing it all to make him an unmissable pick at just 3,400 credits.

