Getty Images



Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has contracted the coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday ahead of their match against Aston Villa on Sunday. Mane joins midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who recently joined the team via Bayern Munich over the transfer window, as Reds players who are now sidelined due to COVID-19.

The club stated via release that Mane displayed minor symptoms of the virus and has begun self-isolation in order to follow the appropriate guidelines and will remain in quarantine for the required period of time.

This is the latest round of positive cases for the Premier League, as 10 others returned with positive results on Monday. The latest results among players and staff last week produced the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began last month.

The disclosure of the two cases potentially overshadow Liverpool’s 3-1 victory on Monday against Arsenal, where Mane scored the equalizer in the 28th minute, spearheading the team’s comeback. The Senegalese star has scored three goals through three league matches.

Due to the quarantine process, Mane must self isolate for 10 days and will be unavailable for Sunday’s match against Aston Villa, but could be available for the Merseyside Derby on Oct. 17 against Everton after the appropriate amount of self-isolation time has passed.