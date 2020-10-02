In the latest edition of Skip Bayless’s tirades against LeBron James, he said LeBron James is nowhere in the GOAT discussion yet, especially because he proclaims himself to be it.

There’s no doubt that Skip Bayless has a vendetta, an agenda against LeBron James. For over 10 years, the man has used every half-chance he’s got to undermine James’s legacy. This morning, debating co-host Shannon Sharpe on FS1 Undisputed, Bayless launched another iteration of it.

Skip Bayless on LeBron James’s GOAT argument

Speaking about how an NBA insider believes a title win this year will cement LeBron’s GOAT status, Skip said the insider saying this is almost certainly Rich Paul or Maverick Carter.

Both of the aforementioned guys are part of LeBron’s inner circle. While Maverick Carter is a businessman, Rich Paul runs Klutch Sports – the player agency LeBron has signed with.

Skip had a simple argument that Michael Jordan’s ‘Last dance’ was the last dance in the GOAT argument for LeBron James.

If you have to say you’re The GOAT, you’re not The GOAT. It’s as simple as that. We all watched ‘The Last Dance,’ and it was the last dance for LeBron James. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/ruE3IMwsN1 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

Bayless professes himself as a Michael Jordan stan, while Shannon Sharpe is among the most ardent LeBron James fans. The balance between the duo definitely makes for some interesting viewing.

Often, Sharpe’s ability to dissect Bayless’s double standards makes for fun viewing.

While this will be James’ 4th title if he beats the Heat, his air of dominance does have something lacking to it. When compared to Michael Jordan, whose presence in the league virtually meant curtains for his opponents’ chances at an NBA title, James’s dominance seems a tad overrated.

Besides, GOAT level players rarely praise themselves – LeBron is the only one to do so.