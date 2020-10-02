With LeBron James just a few wins away from winning a fourth NBA championship at the age of 35, ex-teammate Kyrie Irving got himself trending on Thursday over some very interesting comments he made on a podcast with new Nets co-star Kevin Durant.

During the discussion, Irving said that with Durant on the floor alongside him, it’s the first time in his career where he feels comfortable with a teammate taking shots in clutch situations.

“This is the first time in my career where I can be like “that motherf***** can make that shot, too.”

Many fans read this as an obvious shot at LeBron James, who delivered a Finals MVP performance in the only year Irving has ever won an NBA title. Irving has since denied that he was addressing James with his comments, and called the storyline a “false narrative.” The comments come after Irving publicly announced in 2019 that he called James to apologize for being an immature player during their time together, which had seemed to end any beef between the two.

During his media availability later on Thursday, after the Irving podcast had gone viral, James may have offered a subtle response to Irving when talking about his connection with fellow Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. When asked about his close relationship with Davis, James noted that he and Davis aren’t jealous of each other.

