Jerry Jeudy, despite only having two receptions, recorded a touchdown after a stellar catch. A lot of people, including Lebron James, was impressed by the play.

Jerry Jeudy had an impressive game on Thursday, despite only having two receptions. He had 61 receiving yards, along with 1 receiving touchdown which was impressive in every which way.

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played college football at Alabama, an elite football program in the US.

In his college football career, he played three seasons with Alabama, notching up 2742 yards and 26 TDs.

He also had several accolades. One of them was the Fred Biletnikoff Award as he was the nation’s best wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018.

Reactions to catch

Many people were impressed y Jeudy on Thursday Night against the Jets, including Lebron. He shouted out Jeudy after the WR’s impressive catch.

JEUDY!!!!!! Moss’d — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2020

Jeudy says that he was “blessed” that a player like Lebron called him out.

Jerry Jeudy: “LeBron James shouted me out? That’s next level. That’s a blessing.” https://t.co/tPPOr75nqS — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 2, 2020

Despite this, the Broncos still have a losing record and we’ll need to see Jeudy step up in games like these.

Also read: TV Viewership for Monday Night Football Up By 36%

Also Read: NFL Threatens Coaches Over Not Wearing Masks