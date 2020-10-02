Given Anthony Davis’s robust start to the Finals campaign, Skip Bayless is already rubbing his hands in glee over the possibility of LeBron not winning Finals MVP.

Davis recorded an efficient 34 point night, shooting 11 of 21 from the floor. He also recorded 3 blocks in the game, and contained Bam Adebayo to a 2-of-8 shooting night. It was a victory on all fronts for the Lakers, but especially on offense. They recorded over 90 points within the first 3 quarters of the game.

During a dominant 75-30 run put together by the Lakers, Anthony Davis contributed 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He took over the game on both ends of the floor, allowing no easy baskets to count on defense either. His presence was the biggest mismatch on the floor even with LeBron.

The Heat had no answer for his length, athleticism and pick-and-roll acumen.

Is LeBron in danger of losing Finals MVP to AD? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

James started off cold from the field, but he went on to score some transition buckets in the second half.

He finished 9 of 17 from the field, but the 9 point difference between him and AD means that James could be on the backfoot for Finals MVP voting already. Anthony Davis certainly stole the limelight from him on the night.

With Bam Adebayo doubtful for Game 2 with a neck sprain, one can only expect AD to continue dominating in the same fashion.

Kelly Olynyk is not a good NBA defender, and he certainly doesn’t have the hops to deal with AD. Even if Bam plays through a hobbling injury, this puts AD at an advantage in every way.