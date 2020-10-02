LAN vs NOT Semi-Final Fantasy Prediction: Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire – 3 October 2020. Nottinghamshire Outlaws will take on Lancashire Lightning in the Semi-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The T20 blast has finally reached its final day.

Lancashire Lightning have bowled really well in the tournament and they completely dominated in their quarter-final whereas the Outlaws were really lucky to qualify for this game. This game can be a really good contest between bat and the ball as Notts have some really good batsmen in their ranks but they are not in a really good form.

This game is majorly between the bowling of Lancashire and batting of Nottinghamshire.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 166 runs which suggest that this is going to be a decent batting wicket with some assistance to the pacers too.

Total T20 Games Played: 63, Bat 1st Won: 35, Bat 2nd Won: 27, N/R: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Lancashire and Nottinghamshire Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Lancashire Lightning – Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

Notts Outlaws – Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Liam Livingstone, Joe Clarke, Jake Ball, Alex Hales, and Matthew Parkinson.

LAN vs NOT Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Alex Davies (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Davies will open the innings for his side and has been their best batsman so far. He has scored 68 runs in the last couple of games as well and should be picked for this game.

LAN vs NOT Fantasy Batsmen

Keaton Jennings (Price 9) will be our batsman from Lancashire. Jennings has not been in a really good form but he is a really good technical player and can be a really good batsman on his day. He will open the innings for his side and is a batsman worth taking.

Joe Clarke (Price 9.5) and Alex Hales (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Nottinghamshire. Clarke has been the batsman of the side this season and has scored 351 runs at an outstanding average of 43.88 whereas Hales has underperformed so far in the tournament and dropping him will be a very big risk. Both of them are fine run-scorers.

LAN vs NOT Fantasy All-Rounders

Steven Mullaney (Price 9) and Samit Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Nottinghamshire. Mullaney has picked six wickets in the last five games and he is a really good batsman as well whereas Samit was the hero of the side in the quarter-finals and is looking in a really good form. He has also picked six wickets in the last five games and is an asset with the bat as well. Both of them are the main all-rounders of the side.

Liam Livingstone (Price 10) and Steven Croft (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from Lancashire. Liam has been in a really good form and is an asset with both bat and the ball. He picked four wickets in the last game and there is no doubt over his batting qualities as an opener whereas Croft has played some really important innings for the side and has scored 77 runs in the last couple of innings. Both of them are the influential players of the side.

LAN vs NOT Fantasy Bowlers

Matt Parkinson (Price 9) and Tom Hartley (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Lancashire. Parkinson has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 13 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Hartley is just picked to manage credits in this game.

Jake Ball (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Nottinghamshire. Ball is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 16 wickets under his belt and he cannot be dropped at any cost.

Match Prediction: Lancashire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Liam Livingstone and Joe Clarke

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Matt Parkinson and Alex Hales

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

