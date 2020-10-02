Skip Bayless says Kyrie Irving is right by saying Kevin Durant is the only clutch teammate he’s ever had.

In a saga that started mere hours ago, Kyrie Irving came out with a flurry of statements that implied that LeBron James or any other teammate prior to being on the Brooklyn Nets was not a clutch performer.

Irving sang Kevin Durant’s praise, saying this is the first time a teammate of his can knock down a shot that Irving himself has the ability to make.

LeBron James, in a very calculating move, threw shade by subliminally comparing Anthony Davis to Kyrie Irving, essentially claiming that AD wants the best for him, and vice-versa.

As expected, whenever there is NBA drama unfolding, the man himself, Skip Bayless, has to put in his 2 cents.

Skip Bayless takes Kyrie Irving’s side in LeBron James controversy

Skip Bayless has made a career out of dismissing LeBron James’s greatness while simultaneously going on about how Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT.

This argument will most likely never be resolved but in an effort to further tarnish James’s career, Bayless sides with Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie is so right. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2020

This is obviously not a surprise as Skip Bayless is notorious for his horrendous takes on LeBron James and his career.

Is there any sense of validity to Skip Bayless’s take?

LeBron James has disproved all narratives surrounding his ability to perform in the clutch. He has time and time again hit clutch shots, while also not shying away from taking them either.

The 4x MVP has gone 12-23 from the field in game tying and go ahead shots in the Playoffs(last 10 seconds of the 4th/OT).

In comparision, Kevin Durant has hit just 2-13 and Kyrie Irving has gone 1-3, in these types of situations.

This narrative that has been unnecessarily haunting James throughout his career has been disproven multiple times. The only stain on LeBron James career has to be his abysmal performance in the 2011 Finals