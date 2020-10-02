NBA Twitter was, er, atwitter for much of Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving spoke on a Kevin Durant podcast about how, for the first time in Irving’s career, he’ll have someone else he trusts who can make shots too.

That, of course, made everyone think he was throwing shade at his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

But in a follow-up video, Irving denied it.

“Why must it always be brother against brother? Why?” he wondered. “If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name.”

“Don’t listen to the false narratives, let people live their lives,” he continued. “It’s just a game. Talk about the art, talk about the sport, we talk openly, we talk freely.”

He then went on to say media was “entertainment” and he wouldn’t “let it put me against anybody, anymore, at any point.”

Obviously, we can’t get inside Irving’s head to know if he was not-so-subtly taking a shot at James. But what about this angle: it’s probably a really good idea to pump up his relationship with Durant since they’ll be taking the court together for the first time since they signed in Brooklyn. Think more about it that way.