Will Bam Adebayo hit the floor in tonight’s Game 2 action against LeBron James and the Lakers?

Miami Heat All Star Bam Adebayo has been a pivotal member of their roster, anchoring the Heat defense, along with providing consistent scoring in the post and mid-post.

However, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, Bam seemed to get tangled up with Jayson Tatum while coming down with a rebound, resulting in an apparent left arm injury.

Now, while facing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Bam Adebayo seemingly re-aggravated his left shoulder injury, resulting in him leaving the game in the 3rd quarter.

Bam Adebayo aggravates his shoulder injury

Right when the Lakers took a 32 point lead, Bam left the game, clutching his left shoulder and arm.

He seemed to be in pain while heading to the bench and did not return to play out the remainder of the game.

The Miami big man finished with a mere 8 points and 4 rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight vs Lakers?

Following Bam’s exit from the bout in the 3rd quarter, he was rushed to the locker room to be helped by the Heat’s team doctors. They diagnosed Bam with a strained left shoulder.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are listed as doubtful for Game 2 of NBA Finals vs. Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2020

X-rays came back negative for Bam’s shoulder, which immediately disregards any possibility of a serious injury.

However, upon further inspection, it has been determined that Bam has suffered and neck strain on the left side of his body. Due to this evaluation, the All Star has been listed as doubtful for Friday’s Game 2 against the Lakers.

It is being reported that the Miami Heat are preparing to play without their star big man, if need be.