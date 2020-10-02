Kyrie Irving caused quite a stir when he said Kevin Durant is the first teammate he trusts to knock down the same shots as himself in clutch periods of games.

The 28-year-old was a mainstay in the Cavaliers team which made it to 3 straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2017. He was the de facto shooting guard, and was often giving ballhandling and scoring duties in clutch periods.

While there is absolutely no doubt that it was LeBron James’s team, Irving was seen as a crucial difference maker on offense.

Kyrie Irving denies taking dig at LeBron James

Kyrie Irving did not take kindly to being ridiculed for his statement about Kevin Durant(and the apparent dig at LeBron James).

Both Kyrie and Durant are renowned as tough shot makers across NBA fandom. They are both associated with the signature shots of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

“Why must it always be brother against brother? Why? If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name. Don’t listen to the false narratives.” Kyrie Irving responds to claims that he was taking shots at LeBron James when discussing late-game shot-making. pic.twitter.com/jaKrVPGfsO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 1, 2020

What seems to be Kyrie’s bone of contention is that people don’t realize he’s actually right when he says he was tough shot maker for his teams down the stretch all this while.

LeBron James has pretty average shooting numbers for every range over 3 feet from the basket for his career.

Irving, on the other hand, is recognized as a three-level scorer capable of knocking down any shot. The same goes for Kevin Durant, who’s been regarded as the greatest scorer in the game since Kobe Bryant.

The combination of KD and Kyrie being coached by Steve Nash will definitely bring an interesting twist to the NBA next season.