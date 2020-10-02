“If talent doesn’t stream they will forego earnings, be suspended or face penalties” – Andrew Yang slams WWE stars’ independent contractors status after latest edict.

The WWE’s decision to take over their talent’s Twitch accounts have not gone down well with their stars or the general public. One person in particular however, is going out of his way to make sure the WWE is held accountable for the mistreatment of their talent.

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has criticized Vince McMahon since news broke of WWE interfering with their talent’s dealings with third party apps. He has rightfully questioned the WWE over how much control it has exhibited over workers who aren’t legally their employees.

Yang has called out the promotion once again after it emerged that the WWE have given their talent 4 weeks to hand their Twitch accounts to them. More shockingly, the talent will only get a percentage of the revenue generated which will count against their downside guarantee.

“This would be infuriating to me if I had spent time building up my social media channels only to have WWE take them over from their ‘independent contractors,’ he tweeted on Thursday night after the news broke out. “People are angry and rightfully so.”

He followed the tweet with the revelation that the WWE was now forcing it’s talent to sign contracts which make streaming on twitch an obligation.

Hearing from talent that WWE is forcing performers to sign new contracts that include twitch. Streaming on twitch will become a work obligation and if talent doesn’t stream they will forego earnings, be suspended or face penalties. Doesn’t sound like independent contractors. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2020

"Streaming on twitch will become a work obligation and if talent doesn't stream they will forego earnings, be suspended or face penalties. Doesn't sound like independent contractors."

Yang has previously said that if Joe Biden is elected president, he will push to discuss the “ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their names and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo.”

