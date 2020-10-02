Who’s Playing

Seattle @ Miami

Current Records: Seattle 3-0; Miami 1-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami will need to watch out since the Seahawks have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, winning 38-31. QB Russell Wilson had a stellar game for Seattle as he passed for five TDs and 315 yards on 40 attempts. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 130.70.

Meanwhile, Miami strolled past the Jacksonville Jaguars with points to spare last Thursday, taking the game 31-13. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick did work as he passed for two TDs and 160 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 38 yards. Fitzpatrick ended up with a passer rating of 133.30.

Miami’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville’s offensive line to sack QB Gardner Minshew four times for a loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up one sack apiece.

The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Seattle to 3-0 and Miami to 1-2. One last thing to keep an eye out for: Seattle hit the middle of the field hard in their last matchup, throwing between the hash marks for 162 yards on 18 yards per attempt. This is exactly where Miami’s defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 203 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 862 passing yards allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.