Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals couldn’t have gone much worse for the Miami Heat. Already a sizable underdog, the Heat lost both Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to injury, and will be missing two starts on Friday night for Game 2. Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, suffered a rolled ankle, but will be able to play.

As a result, the Lakers’ betting odds to win the NBA title shifted massively following the 116-98 Game 1 win.

At BetMGM, the Lakers were listed as -358 title favorites on the morning of Game 1, with the Heat listed at +300 underdogs.

Entering Game 2, the Lakers are -1250 favorites, while the Heat are +800.

That means that if you were to bet $100 on the Lakers to win the series, you would be paid out just $108. A $100 bet on the Heat would payout $900.

In the race for Finals MVP, LeBron James is listed at -176, and Anthony Davis is an attractive option at +200. Davis had 34 points, 9 rebounds and three blocks in the Game 1 win, while James had a near triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Game 2 will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

