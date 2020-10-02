The Russian Org has picked the Ukrainian AWPer DrobnY who will take the place of rAge in the squad.

Hard Legion have announced the 21 year old to the squad, who joins the 4 man team since the departure of rAge.

In the middle of September former Windigo Academy player left the squad.

DrobnY played most of his career at MAJESTY and played his last top tier match a year ago for Royalty.

He will be trialing for the squad for 2 months and will receive a full contract if the orgs feels he is a good fit for the team.

🔥 Welcome DrobnY (trial) to Hard Legion 🔥 We are glad to welcome Anton to our team. DrobnY is a very talented player and we will do all it takes to help him reveal his true potential. The new time has come to us: it’s time to enjoy victories, not just gain experience ⚔ pic.twitter.com/HL2BjPS1C6 — Hardlegion.gg (@hard_legion) October 1, 2020

The org is in turmoil currently when their former coach zoneR was one of the first found to be guilty to use the spectator bug.

After the report Hard Legion let him go and appointed Starix was also found guilty in the second report.

As a result of the coaches involvement the teams RMR points were reset.

Hence they lost their CIS region spot for ESL One New York.

With the second report of ESIC findings, former assistant coach AKIMOV and current CS:GO Manager fuRy were also banned.

Surprisingly the org decided to keep Starix and will continue to coach the team outside the ESIC events.

Hard Legion Roster:

Semyon “⁠kinqie⁠” Lisitsyn

Svyatoslav “⁠svyat⁠” Dovbakh

Vladislav “⁠Krad⁠” Kravchenko

Igor “⁠Forester⁠” Bezotecheskiy

Anton “⁠DrobnY⁠” Drobny (trial)

Sergey “⁠starix⁠” Ischuk (coach)