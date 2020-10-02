NFL analyst Steve Smith called out DC Gregg Williams after the matchup on Thursday for letting his team take “cheap shots” against the Broncos.

The player-turned-analyst went off on NFL Network by stating that Williams lets his players take cheap shots and late hits and that his defense his “BS”. In his tirade against the defensive coordinator on the Broncos, he states that that’s how the DC “wants his players to be”.

Steve Smith blasts #Jets DC Gregg Williams for all the late hits. “That’s what he wants his players on defense to be. … His defense is about that BS. That’s how he coaches them. That’s how he influences them.” pic.twitter.com/cyuo0bdUMM — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020

Smith went on to say that Williams’s defense has no fundamental structure and that “if it smells like a pig, it looks like a pig & it’s oinking? Then guess what my friend, it’s a pig”.

Steve Smith Sr. Going IN on #Jets DC Gregg Williams on @nflnetwork saying his teams are known to take unnecessary cheap shots, “If it smells like a pig, it looks like a pig & it’s oinking? Then guess what my friend, it’s a pig… Gregg Williams is about that BS.” — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 2, 2020

Why Steve Smith may be angry

Steve Smith has had a stellar career as a WR in the NFL, playing 16 seasons primarily with the NC Panthers. Despite this, he had gone against Gregg Williams defenses before and he wasn’t happy.

He also faced cheap shots of Williams’s system and the WR wasn’t too thrilled about it.

Gregg Williams’ Saints took a couple cheap shots at Steve Smith when he was in Carolina so it makes sense that he’d go off on him. https://t.co/6rnYNc8Wxu — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 2, 2020

Broncos vs. Jets outcome

The Jets lost to the Broncos despite the late hits Williams has caused. This resulted in the Jets going 0-4 and the Broncos tallying their first win of the season.

New York has to come up with something in order to turn this 4-game losing streak around.

Also read: Jerry Jeudy Excited with Lebron James praise

Also Read: NFL Threatens Coaches Over Not Wearing Masks