The Padres fell behind the Cardinals, 6-2, in Game 2 on Thursday night and needed their star, Fernando Tatis Jr., to stand up and do something to save their season.

And it looks like he’s done just that, twice.

Tatis hit a three-run home run to left in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a 6-5 game and then in the very next inning he crushed a two-run home run to right that gave the Padres a 9-6 lead.

He also had some really good celebrations after both home runs, including a great bat flip after the second one that will probably annoy the baseball dorks who care about the stupid unwritten rules.

Sorry, dorks, but this was great:

He was fired up after his first homer, too:

Now that is FUN. Baseball needs more of that. A lot more of that.