Facing elimination in the first round of the postseason, the San Diego Padres fought back to win Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night. The Padres stormed back for a 11-9 win in typical ‘Slam Diego’ fashion, of course.

In the sixth inning, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. knocked a three-run homer off Cards reliever Giovanny Gallegos. Third baseman Manny Machado followed suit with a solo shot of his own in the next at-bat, to tie the game at 6-6.

Veteran Wil Myers got in on the homer fun when he led off the seventh inning with a solo blast of his own to give San Diego its first lead of the series, at 7-6. Four batters later with Tatis back at the plate, the 21-year-old wunderkind slammed his second home run of the game, a two-run shot to extend the lead to 9-7. He enjoyed the moment with an emphatic bat flip.

San Diego wasn’t done, either. Myers added another long ball — and two more insurance runs — with a shot to straightaway center field in the eighth inning.

Myers shot was necessary for San Diego, since Paul Goldschmidt homered for the Cardinals in the ninth, and it was historic. Tatis and Myers became just the second pair of teammates to record multi-homer games in the same postseason contest. The pair they joined? Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig of the 1932 Yankees.

No team recorded more comeback wins during this year’s abbreviated 60-game season than the Padres, and they’re on their way to adding another to the resume.

It was also the fourth time this year that Tatis and Machado have hit back-to-back homers. The Padres hit 95 home runs during the 2020 regular season, third-most in the National League.