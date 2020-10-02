Faf du Plessis catch vs SRH: The senior player from Chennai Super Kings has continued his knack of impressing in the field.

During the 14th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings fielder Faf du Plessis put on display an excellent fielding effort to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over when Warner attempted to up the ante against Super Kings spinner Piyush Chawla but ended up losing his wicket.

Having stepped out to hit the leg-spinner down the ground, Warner didn’t time the ball well as it went straight to du Plessis at long-on. In what wasn’t the most easiest of catches, du Plessis’ calm converted it into an effortless one.

Du Plessis, who has been among the runs for Chennai, has also been a live wire for them on the field. In the IPL 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians, the 36-year old had grabbed a couple of similar catches to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya.

Warner, who opened the batting with wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow (0), didn’t find his rhythm throughout his stay tonight as he ended up scoring a mediocre 28 (29) with the help of three fours.

Earlier, it was Warner only who won the toss and chose to bat. Having said that, Hyderabad haven’t done as well as they would have liked initially.

How Twitterati reacted:

Most people tend to miss an important facet of Faf’s fielding outside of power-play overs. He runs from one end to the other between overs. It’s a good 150-160 metre run. And then he does what he does. 🙇‍♂️🙌 #CSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2020

