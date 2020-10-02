DC vs KOL Fantasy Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 3 October 2020 (Sharjah). Two teams with some really exciting youngsters are up against each other on this pocket-sized ground.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals winning run was stopped in the last game and they would definitely want to get on a winning momentum yet again. The youngsters of Delhi will certainly love this track and they need to be at their best in this game. The bowling department looks very settled and if the batsmen can support them then they will have a good chance in this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are coming on the back of two successive wins and are in great morale. The youngsters are flying high for them and this is a really positive aspect of this side. Andre Russel will certainly love playing here and he can demolish any opposition on these small boundaries. The Knights are looking really settled at the moment and this can be their game.

Pitch Report – The pocket-sized ground of Sharjah is ready to deliver yet another high-scoring encounter.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Kolkata Knight Riders – Pat Cummins.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, and Kagiso Rabada.

DC vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Rishabh is yet to play a big inning in this edition of IPL but he has played some decent knocks of his side and he will enjoy batting on this batting-friendly wicket. If Pant gets in his rhythm, he will demolish the bowlers on this track.

DC vs KOL Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Shaw is a young prodigy and he was absolutely brilliant against the Super Kings. The surface of Sharjah will definitely favour his stroke playing whereas Iyer is yet to deliver according to his potential but he is a technically sound player and can hit sixes at his will. Both of them are great players.

Nitish Rana (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill is flying high on confidence and is looking like one of the finest players of this IPL. He is timing the ball really well and is in a really good form whereas Rana will bat at the number 3 slot and he is the aggressor of the side. Both of them are wonderful players.

DC vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the Caribbean superstars have not shown their real talent so far in the tournament but this surface & ground are tailor-made for them and if they are even at their 75 % of the efficiency, the bowlers will only look towards the boundary.

DC vs KOL Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada is one of the best pacers around the globe and he proved his efficiency in the IPL by picking 25 wickets last season. Kagiso has been fantastic till now in the tournament and has picked seven wickets in just three games whereas Nortje has also been bowling some lethal spells of pace bowling and will be a brilliant partner to Kagiso Rabada in this game.

Shivam Mavi (Price 8) and Pat Cummins (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Mavi and Cummins are bowling really well for their side. Shivam has picked four wickets in the tournament whereas Cummins has picked a couple. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will carry a huge responsibility in this game.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shubhman Gill and Rishabh Pant

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Andre Russel and Shreyas Iyer

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.