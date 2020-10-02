DC vs KKR Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 16th match of IPL 2020.

The 16th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah tomorrow.

As of now, Delhi are comfortably placed at the second position with two victories in three matches. Kolkata, on the other hand, are at the third position with same number of victories in the same number of matches. It is slight worse Net Run Rate which finds them at the third position.

With a couple of matches scheduled to be played before this one, expect the points table to undergo a few changes in the next 24 hours or so.

As far as the previous record between Capitals and Knight Riders is concerned, Knight Riders have a slight advantage with 13 victories as compared to Capitals’ nine. However, it is worth mentioning that Knight Riders have never defeated Capitals in four outings outside of India.

DC vs KKR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by DC: 11

Matches won by KKR: 13

Matched played in India: 21 (DC 7, KKR 13)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (DC 1, KKR 0)

DC average score against KKR: 152

KKR average score against DC: 151

Most runs for DC: 290 (Shreyas Iyer)

Most runs for KKR: 214 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for DC: 11 (Amit Mishra)

Most wickets for KKR: 20 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for DC: 5 (Rishabh Pant)

Most catches for KKR: 7 (Sunil Narine)

The last time DC and KKR locked horns against each other was during a league match of IPL 2020. It was Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer who won the toss and invited the opposition in to bat.

On the back of opening batsman Shubman Gill scoring 65 (39) with the help of seven fours and two sixes, Kolkata posted a competitive 178/7 in 20 overs. Playing away from home, Delhi sealed the chase with seven balls to go as their opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a match-winning 97* (63) with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.