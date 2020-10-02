Description: CVC Vs BOU Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Unbeaten Bournemouth look to recover from their thumping against City.

Whilst no one really gave them a chance when Bournemouth were drawn up against Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, the glimmer of a chance was quickly doused once City revealed their team for the affair. Rolling out a relatively strong playing 11 for the contest, City made a foray into the encounter meaning business.

And they ended up schooling a Bournemouth side which has become their favourite opposition across the last string of years. Although Bournemouth decided to deploy a largely chopped up team for the encounter, the manner in which they were comprehensively outshone showed the huge gulf in quality between them and the Premier League at the moment.

However, while the club is still some distance away from making it back into the showpiece league, the side has started off extremely well in the Championship. A new era for the club has gotten off to a torching start with the side sitting in fourth position with the two wins and one draw to their name.

CVC Vs BOU Fantasy Probable Winner

It’s a run Bournemouth will look to keep going as they strive to accumulate a crucial runaway lead in the opening exchanges of the season. And with Coventry City up amongst them, the visitors know this is a clash where they won’t be massively perturbed.

After registering a win in their first clash of the season, nothing has gone Coventry’s way ever since. The side has failed to win its ensuing two fixtures, a plight which will further when they come across Bournemouth today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The triad of Jodi, Julien and Liam will all be sitting out the contest today pertaining to injuries.

Bournemouth will have to make do without Kelly and Stanislas who are both injured.

Coventry City

Marosi, Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, Hamer, Sheaf, Giles, Walker, Godden, O’Hare

Bournemouth

Begovic, Mepham, S Cook, Rico, Stacey, L Cook, Lerma, Billing, Smith, Groeneveld, Solanke

Match Details

Championship 2019-20

Match: Coventry City Vs Bournemouth

Date And Time: 3rd October, Friday- 12:15am IST

Venue: St. Andrew’s Stadium, Birmingham

Top Goal Scorer

Coventry City

Bournemouth

Bygone Encounter

Barnsley Vs Coventry City: 0-0

Bournemouth Vs Norwich City: 1-0

Goal-Keeper

The only way Coventry City know they can salvage a draw from today’s clash is by thrusting everything they have to their defence. And with a cleansheet the last time around, they showed they are capable of being compact and sound at the back with goal-keeper Marko Marosi taking charge of that shut down.

Defenders

After shipping goals in the Premier League, Bournemouth knew the first area they needed to get a hold off was their backline. The club was in dire need of bolstering its defence if it was to have any chance of returning to the echelons of English football.

And while the team is still a work in progress, things are looking promising for them at the moment. They kept a cleansheet the last time around, one which sees the side let in just the two goals in its last two matchups.

Also, with their opponent failing to score the last time around, a cleansheet could easily end up nestled in Bournemouth’s lap at the end of the 90 minutes. It sees us opt for a trio, one constituting of the attackingly inclined wingbacks in the form of Adam Smith who has the one assist and Jack Stacey.

Diego Rico is back in favour and with a more assured role in his side’s backline, he’s once again starting to show glimpses of his opening form in the Premier League last term.

Midfielders

Arnaut Danjuma has been absolutely terrific for Bournemouth at the moment. The club’s top scorer at the moment, he’s popped up with the two goals for his team to make him an instant pick for us.

We are going to be pairing him up with Jefferson Lerma who has the one goal and one assist in the space of three fixtures. CDM Lewis Cook will wrap up the trio from the side whilst we have a partnership being unearthed from the home side.

Although Coventry are in a quagmire currently, the side knows it can claw its way out the soup it finds itself in by coming out hammer and tongs in attack. It’s a gameplan which will be spearheaded by the duo of Callum O’Hare who has the one goal and Gustavo Hamer who has the one assist.

Strikers

Ever since his transfer to Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke has been scouring for form. He’s never been able to leave a mark at the club but the Championship could offer him that much needed leeway with him already scoring once for the side.

Elsewhere, Coventry’s top scorer with the two goals to his name, Matt Godden will complete our set of picks for the contest.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His two goals make Arnaut an instant pick as our side’s captain while Matt is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marosi, Smith, Rico, Stacey, Danjuma, Hamer, Callum, Lerma, Cook, Danjuma, Solanke, Godden

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.