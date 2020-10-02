The NFL season is an Olympic-style 4×400 relay and not a sprint, but if I told you there’s a team scoring an average of 29.7 points per game over their first three games, without any context whatsoever, you’d likely assume they’re 3-0 and lapping all opposition placed in front of them. You’d think that’s where the Dallas Cowboys would sit heading into Week 4, but it’s not the case. Despite hanging nearly 30 points per game on opponents, leading the entire NFL with 490.7 yards weekly, and Dak Prescott having a league-best 1,150 passing yards (383.3 yards per outing) — they’re 1-2 and suddenly trying to get back to .500 for the second time in the young season.

Something’s broken and needs fixing. So when asked if the Cowboys have the most lethal offense he’s seen since joining the club in 2016, Prescott was unequivocal in both his answer and his self-awareness as it pertains to why don’t have a winning record.

“Yeah, no question about that,” the two-time Pro Bowler told media ahead of the Week 5 battle with the Cleveland Browns. “No doubt this is the most explosive offense I’ve been a part of with the playmakers, with the players to make it happen, starting up front. Obviously in the backfield and getting out there to the receivers. Everybody is capable of making a big play, especially when we all lock in.

“With the focus to detail, you see the small plays go for big gains, go for touchdowns. With that, when you’re pushing the ball downfield you’re increasing your risk for a turnover. But I have to be better with the ball and receivers have to help me as well, whether it’s route discipline or spacing or whatever it is. We’ll all continue to get better at that but we know how important it is to take care of the ball, starting with myself.”

It’s not difficult to ascertain which bolts need to be tightened and where the WD40 has to be sprayed, and that’s the good news in Dallas.

Prescott made it clear following the nailbiting loss to the equally high-powered Seattle Seahawks that “we’re only stopping ourselves”, and he’s absolutely correct in his assessment. Thanks to a myriad of mistakes by the offense, the Cowboys rank a lowly 28th in turnover margin (-4) through three weeks — which breaks down to two interceptions and four fumbles — an inability to take the ball away suddenly married to an equal inability to avoid giving it away. That’s a recipe for disaster, indeed, but the silver lining is severely ironic in that if I told you those numbers without any context, you’d think the team was 0-3.

So here we are, with the Cowboys having one of the best offenses in the land but also one of the most sloppy. The defense hasn’t exactly helped the winning effort either, allowing just over 32 points per game, a number that completely washes out the 29.7 per game scored by the offense. And then there are the penalties, of which the Cowboys had 10 in Seattle, constantly extending drives and helping nudge Russell Wilson and Co. toward the end zone for touchdowns that were basically lay ups.

One hand is truly muddying the other.

For with the defense struggling — more so the secondary outside of rookie second-round pick Trevon Diggs, linebacker Joe Thomas and the dominance of Aldon Smith — forcing them back onto the field more often due to a high rate of turnovers simply gives the opposing offense more opportunities to rack up points. Reduce the giveaways and the lack of takeaways would be less compounded, the time of possession would increase in favor of the Cowboys, and the prolific offense can finally begin overpowering foes.

For two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott, that’s the blueprint to success, and all they need to do is grab a mop and a broom and start cleaning things up a bit.

“I think so,” Elliott said this week when asked if this is the most talented offense he’s been a part of in Dallas. “We have a lot of weapons at every position and a lot of guys that can do something with the ball. that’s really exciting. We’ve got to handle our part — take care of the ball and good things will happen. I mean we’ve got to take care of the ball.

“We’ve got to be aggressive but we’ve still got to take care of the ball and we can’t have those turnovers.”

The Cowboys are tied for the fourth most touchdowns in the league with 11– only four short of first-place Seahawks — the team that narrowly defeated them in the Pacific Northwest in Week 3. It’s fair to note the Cowboys have been ravaged by injury at key positions, the team’s injured reserve list currently housing five starters and an impact depth player in Sean Lee, but the could still be undefeated in spite of it — a point that’s nothing short of frustrating for the team. But they’re also using the latter point to sidestep any premature tapping of the panic button, and it helps they’re operating in the NFC East, where it likely won’t require 13 wins to take the division.

Or even 10 wins, for that matter?

The sooner the Cowboys can get things cleaned up, the better. There are still lots of questions in the secondary and on the offensive line, but what no one is inquiring about is the team’s ability to score points. Outside of some occasional missteps by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the offense he flipped from worst to first in 2019 is again atop the mountain in 2020. But, also like last season, they’re finding ways to make that potency irrelevant — at least until further notice.

The Seahawks and Packers are currently the gold standard in the NFC, but the Cowboys are a Swiffer away from not having to settle for bronze, and that’s the silver lining.