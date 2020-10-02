Saturday’s college football slate is highlighted by two major SEC showdowns. Nick Saban and No. 2 Alabama will host Jimbo Fisher’s No. 13 Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. before No. 7 Auburn and No. 4 Georgia meet in the game of the week in Athens.
Elsewhere, the Oklahoma Sooners will try to rebound from a crushing loss to Kansas State, and LSU will go on the road to try to get their first win of the season at Vanderbilt.
Here’s a full rundown of Saturday’s schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.
Saturday, October 3rd
South Carolina (0-1) at No. 3 Florida (1-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Florida -910 | South Carolina +600
Spread: Florida -17
Point total: 57.5
TCU (0-1) at No. 9 Texas (2-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Texas -435 | TCU +330
Spread: Texas -11
Point total: 62.5
Missouri (1-0) at No. 21 Tennessee (1-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Tennessee -455 | Missouri +340
Spread: Tennessee -12.5
Point total: 48.5
NC State (1-1) at No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Pitt -556 | NC State +400
Spread: Pitt -13.5
Point total: 47.5
No. 13 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: Alabama -910 | Texas A&M +585
Spread: Alabama -18
Point total: 52.5
No. 12 North Carolina (1-0) at Boston College (2-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: UNC -556 | BC +395
Spread: UNC -14
Point total: 54.5
South Florida (1-1) at No. 15 Cincinnati (2-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN+
Moneyline: Cincinnati -1429 | USF +800
Spread: Cincinnati -21
Point total: 45.5
No. 17 Oklahoma State (2-0) at Kansas (0-2)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -1429 | Kansas +750
Spread: Oklahoma State -23.5
Point total: 54
No. 25 Memphis (1-0) at SMU (3-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
Moneyline: Memphis -110 | SMU -110
Spread: Memphis -1
Point total: 74.5
No. 7 Auburn (1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Georgia -286 | Auburn +230
Spread: Georgia -7.5
Point total: 44.5
Tulsa (0-1) at No.11 UCF (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN 2
Moneyline: UCF -1112 | Tulsa +650
Spread: UCF -21.5
Point total: 72
Arkansas (0-1) at No. 16 Mississippi State (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Networl Alt.
Moneyline: Miss. State -770 | Arkansas +500
Spread: Miss. State -17
Point total: 68.5
No. 18 Oklahoma (1-1) at Iowa State (1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Oklahoma -278 | Iowa State +220
Spread: Oklahoma -7
Point total: 63.5
No. 20 LSU (0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: LSU -1250 | Vanderbilt +700
Spread: LSU -21
Point total: 50.5
Virginia (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (2-0)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Clemson -3334 | Virginia +1200
Spread: Clemson -28.5
Point total: 55.5
