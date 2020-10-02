Saturday’s college football slate is highlighted by two major SEC showdowns. Nick Saban and No. 2 Alabama will host Jimbo Fisher’s No. 13 Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. before No. 7 Auburn and No. 4 Georgia meet in the game of the week in Athens.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma Sooners will try to rebound from a crushing loss to Kansas State, and LSU will go on the road to try to get their first win of the season at Vanderbilt.

Here’s a full rundown of Saturday’s schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.

Saturday, October 3rd

South Carolina (0-1) at No. 3 Florida (1-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Florida -910 | South Carolina +600

Spread: Florida -17

Point total: 57.5

TCU (0-1) at No. 9 Texas (2-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Texas -435 | TCU +330

Spread: Texas -11

Point total: 62.5

Missouri (1-0) at No. 21 Tennessee (1-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Tennessee -455 | Missouri +340

Spread: Tennessee -12.5

Point total: 48.5

NC State (1-1) at No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Pitt -556 | NC State +400

Spread: Pitt -13.5

Point total: 47.5

No. 13 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: Alabama -910 | Texas A&M +585

Spread: Alabama -18

Point total: 52.5

No. 12 North Carolina (1-0) at Boston College (2-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: UNC -556 | BC +395

Spread: UNC -14

Point total: 54.5

South Florida (1-1) at No. 15 Cincinnati (2-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Moneyline: Cincinnati -1429 | USF +800

Spread: Cincinnati -21

Point total: 45.5

No. 17 Oklahoma State (2-0) at Kansas (0-2)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -1429 | Kansas +750

Spread: Oklahoma State -23.5

Point total: 54

No. 25 Memphis (1-0) at SMU (3-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Moneyline: Memphis -110 | SMU -110

Spread: Memphis -1

Point total: 74.5

No. 7 Auburn (1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Georgia -286 | Auburn +230

Spread: Georgia -7.5

Point total: 44.5

Tulsa (0-1) at No.11 UCF (2-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Moneyline: UCF -1112 | Tulsa +650

Spread: UCF -21.5

Point total: 72

Arkansas (0-1) at No. 16 Mississippi State (1-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Networl Alt.

Moneyline: Miss. State -770 | Arkansas +500

Spread: Miss. State -17

Point total: 68.5

No. 18 Oklahoma (1-1) at Iowa State (1-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Oklahoma -278 | Iowa State +220

Spread: Oklahoma -7

Point total: 63.5

No. 20 LSU (0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: LSU -1250 | Vanderbilt +700

Spread: LSU -21

Point total: 50.5

Virginia (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (2-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Clemson -3334 | Virginia +1200

Spread: Clemson -28.5

Point total: 55.5

