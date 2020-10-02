Description: CHE Vs CRY Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Chelsea’s horrendous week curtails today before the side breaks for a two week break.

Long gone is the solace which engulfed Chelsea prior to the start of Premier League 2020-21. After signing seven new players for the ongoing new edition of the marquee league, the club was finally envisaged to address the issues which bogged it down in the foregone campaign.

While the club is yet to see the gamut of all its newly bought purchases with injuries refraining them from take to the stage, the side has no excuse for its defensive mistakes. Akin to the previous campaign, Lampard has erred horridly at the back, committing the same howler errors which saw the side let in a horrendous 60 goals.

The defensive plight saw newly promoted West Brom hit Chelsea for three in the Premier League last weekend before the club eventually ended up losing what should have been a canter in the park against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Its been a disgruntled period for the club, one which has left the ardent supporters extremely despondent at the manner in which the side has dwindled.

CHE Vs CRY Fantasy Probable Winner

Before the side embarks on a two week hiatus with the international matches taking over, today’s contest against Crystal Palace is the final chance for Chelsea to restore lost pride amongst their ranks. However, this will be far from a straightforward affair with Crystal Palace having gotten off to a solid start to the new season.

Their mismatched defensive backline did so signs of crumbling against Everton to see the side lose its first tie of the new season. Its these cracks Chelsea will be looking to further hammer down on to pull off a crucial win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Billy’s injury means he’s going to be out of action for Chelsea for yet another contest.

Patrick and Nathan are both going to be sidelined for Crystal Palace with injuries.

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Abraham

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace

Date And Time: 3rd October, Saturday- 5:00pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Bygone Encounter

West Brom Vs Chelsea: 3-3-

Crystal Palace Vs Everton: 1-2

Goal-Keeper

Crystal Palace’s Vincent Guaita will once again be our shot stopper for the day. He’s hardly felt the sanctum of our side when the club has been in play, a goal-keeper who has made a name for himself with his resilient and plucky brand of shot stopping.

Defenders

Despite being at the club for one year now, Frank Lampard is just refusing to work on his defensive mistakes. The same complete lack of awareness on corners and freekicks along with a failure when it comes to positional awareness has seen the side emerge as a timid and meek unit defensively this season as well.

However, this could be a tie where the club pulls off a much yearned for cleansheet. Crystal Palace aren’t massively renowned for their goalscoring abilities, a side Chelsea could clobber down on today.

It sees us opt for a trio of picks from the side, one beginning with the pick of Reece James. He was sensational against West Brom, persistently bombarding down the park to become a crucial part of his side’s attacking plays.

Ben Chilwell was relatively solid against Tottenham, a display which could see him be handed out with his first Premier League start today. CB Thiago Silva will be looking to turnaround a horrid debut for the club to see him complete the trivalent.

Midfielders

After Mason Mount ended up missing Chelsea’s only penalty against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, Lampard was put to the sword. His clear prejudice for Mount was questioned with the manager fieldling Mount for every plausible tie under the sun.

He’s set to play him today as well and with Mount scouring against West Brom, he’ll become our first pick from the club. Kai Havertz should revert to his preferred role in the centre of the midfield, one which should see him add to his assist from the bygone affair.

Wrapping up the trio is N’Golo Kante while Crystal Palace see us opt for their top scorer with the three goals, Wilfred Zaha. Midfielder James McArthur links up with him, someone who has been crucial to bolstering a paper thin backline.

Strikers

Timo Werner finally scored his first goal for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. He’ll now be looking to traverse his way to his elusive Premier League goal as well today to see him line up for us.

The opposition meanwhile see their top scorer from the previous season, Jordan Ayew complete our set of picks for the matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Werner’s peach of a goal against Tottenham sees him captain our side while Havertz is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Guaita, James, Silva, Chilwell, Mount, Zaha, Kante, Havertz, James, Ayew, Werner

