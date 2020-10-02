CEP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Sindh – 2 October 2020 (Multan)

Central Punjab will take on Sindh in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Central Punjab won their first game of the tournament where they chased a really big total and they will certainly be really confident going into this game for sure whereas Sindh lost their last game by a small margin and they also have some really solid players in their ranks as well. This is going to be a good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen and 180 should be the minimum runs a team should target.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Punjab – Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah.

Sindh – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Hasan Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Asghar.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Hasnain, and Usman Qadir.

CEP vs SIN Team Wicket-Keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Akmal is a T20 veteran and has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Pakistan domestic circuit. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well and should be picked for this game.

CEP vs SIN Team Batsmen

Abdullah Shafiq (Price 8.5) and Abid Ali (Price 9) will be our all-batsmen from Central Punjab. Shafiq is a young batsman and scored a brilliant century on the first day of the tournament whereas Ali is also an experienced player and is now the regular test opener of Pakistan whereas he has scored 759 runs in 44 T20 games as well. Both of them are really good batsmen.

Asad Shafiq (Price 9.5), Sharjeel Khan (Price 9.5), and Khurram Manzoor (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Sindh. All three of them are very experienced players and are playing for very long in the Pakistan circuit. Shafiq has scored 2094 runs in 96 games, Sharjeel has scored 2006 runs in 81 games whereas Manzoor has scored 2888 runs in 105 games. All three of them are really good batters.

CEP vs SIN Team All-Rounders

Bilal Asif (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Central Punjab. Asif has scored 443 runs in 41 games and has picked 47 wickets. He is the main all-rounder of the team.

CEP vs SIN Team Bowlers

Usman Qadir (Price 8.5) and Sohaibullah (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Central Punjab. Qadir is a brilliant leg-spinner and his stats are brilliant as well. He picked a couple of wickets in the last game as well whereas Sohaibullah is a young player and picked three wickets in the last game. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Anwar Ali (Price 9) and Mohammad Hasnain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sindh. Anwar is an experienced player and has picked 121 wickets in 133 games. He has scored 997 runs with the bat as well whereas Hasnain is one of the best young bowlers of Pakistan and he is a genuine wicket-taker as well.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kamran Akmal and Shan Masood

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.