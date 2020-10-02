Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY Sports



Cam Newton has never faced Patrick Mahomes in his NFL career, but it’s safe to say the New England Patriots quarterback is a fan. Newton had plenty of compliments regarding Sunday’s opponent, as the Patriots will face Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.

“Man, he’s changing the game,” Newton said in is weekly news conference, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think he’s shining light on the new wave of quarterbacks. It’s just fun to watch.”

Mahomes certainly has rewrote the record books among NFL quarterbacks since entering the league three years ago. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards (34 games) in a Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens and needs just 15 touchdown passes over his next nine games to become the fastest to reach 100 touchdown passes in his career (Dan Marino holds the record with 44). Through his first 34 games, Mahomes is first in NFL history in passing yards (10,310), passing touchdowns (85), and passer rating (109.4).

In typical Mahomes fashion, he’s off to another hot start. Mahomes has completed 67.8% of his passes for 898 yards and nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games this season, recording a 114.3 passer rating.

To Newton’s credit, he’s off to a strong start in New England as well. He has completed 68.1% of his passes for 714 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 89.7 passer rating while rushing for 149 yards and four touchdowns — which is tied for most in the NFL. Mahomes has certainly taken notice of his opponent and how talented Newton is. The former MVPs respect each other’s game.

“I wish I could do some of the things that he does as far as how physical he is and the way he’s able to make plays happen. He’s a great football player,” Mahomes said of Newton on Wednesday. “Like you said, I watched when he was at Auburn … I saw his highlights then when I was back in high school in those days. He’s a great football player and he’s in a great spot now and he’s playing really good football. I think it’s going to be a great challenge to go up against his team, knowing that they’re going to be able to really move the football. Hopefully our defense is going to come out there and play like they did this last week.”