Big Navi Leaks: Recent leaks have given us information about AMD’s latest and greatest GPU lineup. Our suspicions were proven right and the Big Navi seems to be a direct competitor of the RTX 3080.

This is all the information that has been gathered so far.

There are going to be 3 main models of GPUs.

There are going to be three variants of the Big Navi lineup: Navi 21, Navi 22 and Navi 23. From the specs leaked, there may be a professional version of the Navi 21 that will be competing the 30 series graphics cards of NVIDIA.

The release date of the AMD RDNA2-based Navi 2x GPUS will be at the end of this month. There is also going to be Pro Versions of the cards to differentiate them from the Gaming version of the cards. The Pro cards may have lower clock speeds and fewer CU counts as compared to their gaming siblings.

Here are the Specs of all 3 types of Graphics Cards.

It is also probable that the Pro version of the top of the line Navi 21 will have a 256-bit 32 GB VRAM with clock speeds of about 2.05-2.2 GHz. This apparently makes it faster than the Navi Quadro Cards which are even faster than the Titan RTX cards. The Gaming version, on the other hand, will get 16 GBs of VRAM and a core clocks range of 2.15-2.3 GHz. This version can be seen as a suitable competitor to the RTX 3080.

Pricing of the Navi 21 may be lesser than the $700 mark in case of the gaming version. There may be a 72 CU version which could have a clock speed of 2.3 GHz but with 8 or 16 GB VRAM available. This version could cost around $500-600 and might perform better than the RTX 3070.

As for Navi 22, it may have 40 CU counts and have a maximum clock speed of 2.5 GHz. It could have 12 GB of VRAM with a memory bus of 192-bit and be faster than a 2080 Super. The pricing of it could be around $379-449. The cut down version of this card could have lesser VRAM and compete with an RTX 2070. The pricing of this variant could be around $299-379.

The Navi 23 will have around 24-32 CU GPU with a 128-bit 8 GB of VRAM. This will perform close to an RX 5700XT. The pricing will be around $279 max.

What are the release dates of the GPUs?

The release dates of the Navi Flagships are around Mid-November. The less powerful Navi 21 could release in December. The Navi 22 versions may arrive in early 2021. The Navi 23 will arrive late into next year.

