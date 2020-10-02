Best Sudden Death Instant Gold Challenge Decks, Season 15: Here we bring you the best decks to use for this Season’s last challenge & ace it.

With a total of almost 37,000 gold on offer, the Sudden Death Instant Gold Challenge is sure to be one of the best challenges this season. It is one of the best ways to farm gold and level up some of those pending upgrades you have. So, here are 3 of the best Sudden Death Instant Gold Challenge Decks for you.

Sudden Death Instant Gold Challenge Decks: #1 Lumber Loon Freeze.

Deck: Musketeer, Lumberjack, Balloon, Freeze, Minions, Goblin Cage, Snowball, Heal Spirit. The avg. cost is 3.4.

Deck Link.

This is, hands down, one of the best decks to use for the challenge. Almost all the cards in the deck are excellent for stopping rushed pushes. The Musky Cage Snowball combo is OP. Also, the moment an opponent goes aggressive with a heavy troop like a Pekka or a Golem, push with Lumber Loon opposite lane. Moreover, the freeze is a surprise they’ll never see coming. So, use it with your raged loon to wreck their tower in one push. Just remember to play defensively until you see an opening. Don’t rush!

#2: Lumber Loon Heal Cycle.

Deck: Musketeer, Lumberjack, Ballon, Goblin Cage, Fireball, Heal Spirit, Skeletons, Log. The avg. cost is 3.1.

Deck Link.

A cheaper cousin of the deck above, this one is just as effective. Also, it is very useful for anybody who has problems with the freeze mechanic because the fireball is simpler to use. Moreover, this deck also cycles faster so you’ll get more ballons down with this one. The basics stay the same – defend until you see an opening or punish them for an over-investment with a Lumber Loon push in the opposite lane.

#3: The Loon counter bait Deck.

Deck: Mortar, Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Knight, Skeleton Barrel, Log, Firecracker, Rocket. The avg. cost of the deck is 3.3.

Deck Link.

Now, if you’re not a fan of Lumbar Loon and feel sick of all the Lumbar Loon decks you’ve been seeing in the challenge, then this is the deck for you! It’s a very fast cycle bait deck that can apply loads of pressure on the opponent. Just keep planting offensive mortars as long as they don’t have heavy win cons (giant, golem, e golem, etc). Then, support it with your other troops. If they have a heavy win-con, go defensive mortar and pressure with skeleton barrels. The Rocket is a one-stop-shop for most heavy pushes. With the firecracker, it can wreck any E-golem beatdown push or Lumbar Loon rushes.

