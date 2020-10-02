Best Among Us Wallpapers: Where to find the best ones and which of them will be the right fit for you? Get all the guidance you need right here.

Any trendy new game on the Internet is sure to have hardcore fans. However, when the game is Among Us, almost the whole gaming community are its hardcore fans! That’s because the game is so simple and easy to follow. At the same time, it is also totally captivating and immersive. This Indie game is the perfect bomb in a bottle, so to speak!

And so, with hardcore fans come hardcore demands. Plushies, Merch, the latest skins etc, that sort of thing, you know? Unfortunately, Innersloth hasn’t gotten up to speed on them yet. However, there are some incredible Among Us Wallpapers out there for you to choose from. And these, we’re sure, you will totally adore.

Best Among Us Wallpapers: Where to find them?

While a simple scroll through Google Images will give you quite a few, a dedicated site always helps. So, head on over to this link for the best full HD Among Us Wallpapers for you Mobile or PC. These are, however, we must mention, as per the general game graphics. So, if you’re looking for something different, keep reading.

The quirky original editions & Live backgrounds.

What do we mean by Original Editions? To put it in simple terms, Original Edition wallpapers are those designed not according to the game graphics but inspired by it. So, you won’t have pea-shaped, handless bots but rather much more human-like reconstructions. And they look very cool! So, head on over to this link and check them out.

However, if neither of the top two categories are to you liking and you’re looking for Live Wallpapers, this link has got you covered. Smooth, light on the processor and beautiful to watch, this is one of the best Among Us live wallpapers out there.

