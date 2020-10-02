AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI – 3 October (Brisbane)

Australia Women will take on New Zealand Women in the 1st game of the 3 game ODI series which will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The ODI series is expected to be a really close affair between both sides.

Australia won the T20 series and they would like to do the same in this series as well whereas the White Ferns would like to take confidence from the win they managed to get in the last T20I games. This is expected to be a really close series as both teams have some star players in their ranks and this is going to be a good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is a little bit on the slower side and this will be played on the same pitch as the last one so, the winning captain would be tempted to bat here.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.40 AM, Date: 3 October 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince.

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, and Megan Schutt.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy was not at her very best in the T20 series but she is a class player and will again carry the responsibility to give her team a good start. She has scored 1638 ODI runs at an average of 32.11.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Batters

The batting duo of M Lanning (Price 10) and A Gardner (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Australia. Lanning is an experienced player and has scored 3693 ODI runs at an outstanding average of 53 whereas Gardner was the highest scorer of the T20I series and she can bowl some decent overs as well. Both of them are really good players.

S Bates (Price 9.5) and M Green (Price 8) will be our batters from New Zealand. Bates is an experienced player and has scored 4534 ODI runs at an average of 42.77. She has also picked 75 wickets in her bowling as well whereas Green is a young talent and is majorly picked to manage the credits in this game. Bates is an un-droppable option.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Australian side. Jonassen is a brilliant spinner and has picked 101 ODI wickets in just 68 games whereas her batting average has been above 18 as well.

S Devine (Price 10.5) and A Kerr (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Kiwis. Devine is one of the most reliable players of the team and she was decent in the T20 series as well. She has scored 2570 ODI runs at an average of 31.72 and has also picked 71 wickets in her bowling whereas Kerr is also a really good bowler and has picked 48 ODI wickets in 32 games.

AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Bowlers

L.Tahuhu (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Tahuhu will lead the bowling line-up for the Kiwis and has picked 70 wickets in 66 T20I games. She was decent in the T20 series as well.

M.Schutt (Price 9) and D Kimmince (Price 8.5) will be our picks from the Australian side. Kimmince was the highest wicket-taker in the T20 series whereas Schutt has picked 87 ODI wickets in 59 games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Australia Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Meg Lanning

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Alysa Healy and Suzie Bates.

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.