Arsenal Transfer News: Atletico Madrid set to agree on an agreement with Arsenal over the transfer of Lucas Torreira.

Lucas Torreira was heavily tipped to join Atletico Madrid this summer as Los Rojniblancos wanted to bolster their midfield this summer.

In the latest update by Deportes COPE, Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with Arsenal to hire the services of Torreira on a loan deal with an option to buy next season for €18 million.

It has further been reported that the current loan deal will cost Atletico Madrid around €2 million. The addition of Torreira is crucial for Diego Simeone’s side as Hector Herrera is speculated to leave.

Though the Mexican midfielder has been included for Atletico Madrid’s next La Liga game against Villarreal. If the deal gets completed then Atletico Madrid would be signing second Urugyaun this summer.

As Luis Suarez has already arrived from Barcelona and have given an impactful start to his career with the Madrid based club.

An underwhelming stint with Arsenal

Torreira never managed to have an impact at the North London club and last season he received even lesser minutes as he has massively slipped in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Signed in 2018 from Sampdoria, Torreira had a great start to his Arsenal career, but never consistent enough to make him stand out.

Though Arsenal’s midfield will probably get thinner this season after the departure of Torreira, as Arsenal’s attempt to sign Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar remain inadequate.

But the rise of Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos remaining at Arsenal for another season may keep Arteta’s plans afloat for a while.

Now it remains to seen whether Torreira manages to bring a revival to his career at Atletico Madrid with the 24-year-old having ample time to make amends.