LeBron James seemingly takes shots at Kyrie Irving for the statements Irving made earlier about him being the best ‘clutch’ option on all of his teams.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were basically synonymous with one another from 2014-17. In these 4 seasons, the superstar duo made it to 4 straight Finals, snagging one championship in the process (2015-16).

However, since Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, James and Irving’s relationship has not been the same.

Fast forward to just a couple hours ago, Kyrie takes a major shot at LeBron, stating that Kevin Durant is his first teammate who he can trust to make clutch baskets.

LeBron James seemingly did not take this jab at his clutch performances all too lightly.

LeBron James fires back at Kyrie Irving in his media availability

One of the biggest narratives surrounding LeBron’s career has been that he is not a great clutch performer. However, James has seemingly erased that narrative over the past couple of years.

Kyrie Irving is still a doubter however, and in response, LeBron James addresses the situation quite subliminally in his media availability.

When asked about his relationship with Anthony Davis, the King responded,” We’re not jealous of each other. We want the best for each other.”

“We’re not jealous of each other. We know who we are. We know what we’re about, and want the best — seriously, every single day — for one another.” LeBron James on why he and Anthony Davis work so well on and off the court 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LIO2HlsN1P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 1, 2020

If this statement is truly directed towards his former 2nd option, then it is implied that Irving did in fact hold some animosity towards James when on his team, as it was reported back then that Kyrie was tired of being in the 4x MVP’s shadow.

Is Kyrie Irving correct with his ‘best clutch’ player comment?

LeBron James has proven over the years that he is indeed one of the most clutch performers in NBA history. He has made 55 more clutch baskets than Kevin Durant, while maintaining an effective field goal percentage higher than Durant.

These stats are not being used to discredit Kevin Durant’s greatness, but instead, to show that Irving statements are not validated.