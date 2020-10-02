|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
The Jets will likely be bringing in a new head coach, and it’s increasingly likely that coach wants to start fresh with his or her own quarterback. Drafting Trevor Lawrence and trading Sam Darnold seems like the most likely outcome in New York right now.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
It is probably too soon for the Giants to consider taking a quarterback, but the Cardinals made the same decision in much less time. The odds suggest that they hold tight and look to surround Daniel Jones with some pieces that could potentially inspire his success.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
There are only a handful of players that look like elite prospects in this class. Cincinnati has some intriguing linebackers so that is on the backburner for now. In an ideal scenario, the team would not move Jonah Williams around, but it has to be done. The offensive line play has been putrid in Ohio’s Queen City, so move Williams to guard or right tackle and select Sewell.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
It is probably too soon to give up on Dwayne Haskins long-term but Washington should consider moving on if it gets a chance to select Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Haskins stares down his receivers and is often stumped by linebackers in coverage. Historically, those two traits do not stand a strong chance of being developed in the NFL.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Caleb Farley is still learning the position but has the size and traits to be a difference maker on the boundary. Jacksonville continues to build out its young defense. Micah Parsons could be a consideration despite signing Joe Schobert to a big deal in free agency.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Carolina was supposedly torn between Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown so they selected Brown and swung back around to take the versatile Jeremy Chinn in the second round. Chinn is moved all over the field so the selection of Parsons will not impede his development. Matt Rhule gets one of the elite prospects still available.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Miami invested a lot into its front seven in free agency but those are average pieces that will need to be replaced in short order. The Dolphins select Barmore with the plan to plug him in opposite Christian Wilkins.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
The dead salary cap space might make this difficult to replace Ereck Flowers but protecting Tua Tagovalia is priority No. 1 so take a great player and figure out where to play everyone later. Ted Karras is playing out his one-year deal.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Rousseau is not the polished prospect that 15.5 sacks might suggest. He has a lot to learn but the measurables are exciting. Atlanta has a lot of issues right now. Although they are middle of the road in sacks, they rank low in regards to quarterback rating.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Waddle is arguably the fastest player in college football. Alabama is churning out polished route-runners with Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Devonta Smith. If Waddle also shows improvement in that area, there is no way he is kept from the first round. It won’t be cheap but Philadelphia could theoretically get out from under DeSean Jackson and, less likely, Alshon Jeffery’s contracts this coming offseason.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Las Vegas has to see that there is a ceiling with Derek Carr at quarterback. The team is improving and they are slipping further and further away from having a shot at one of those early quarterback selections.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Tyler Eifert has been healthy and productive through three weeks but Jacksonville can not count on that continuing. There are several directions that the team could take this selection as they rebuild that franchise.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Xavier Rhodes has tapped into the fountain of youth. Indianapolis is getting great value but, as a franchise, you would rather be prepared with his eventual replacement in the event that trend flips downward.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Dallas has to go defense. The linebackers can not stay healthy. The defensive line has battled injuries and league suspension. The secondary remains a problem. They take the highest rated defensive prospect on the board.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Cole Beasley is not getting younger. Buffalo has made it abundantly clear that it intends to surround Josh Allen with as much talent as necessary. Stefon Diggs has taken to the Bills offense like a duck to water but just imagine Moore working underneath. Terrifying.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
It is hard to envision Drew Brees being the starting quarterback next season. New Orleans found success selecting a wide receiver from Ohio State once; they could return to the well in 2021 and provide another weapon for the next quarterback.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Tristan Wirfs, the first-round selection in 2020, was thrust into the starter’s role at right tackle and has thrived. Donovan Smith has struggled out of the gate. It would not be a surprise to see the Buccaneers add Carman to solidify the bookend tackles for a decade-plus.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Rashan Gary has looked really good this year. The defensive front, with Za’Darius and Preston Smith, should be cooking when Kenny Clark returns to the lineup. By adding Bolton, a free-range linebacker, the Packers get a player capable of cleaning up all those running backs that slip through the narrow gaps created by the Green Bay defensive line.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Baltimore had star power in their secondary last year with Tony Jefferson and Earl Thomas. Both players are gone and have turned over their respective starting roles to under-appreciated youngsters. Holland is a smart, versatile player that can offer a higher ceiling.
|
Projected Team
|
PROSPECT RNK
|
POSITION RNK
Ohio State ran a lot of stretch plays with J.K. Dobbins last year. Kansas City has similar intentions with rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs opt to upgrade their interior offensive line by selecting the Buckeye.