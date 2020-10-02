Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st The Jets will likely be bringing in a new head coach, and it’s increasingly likely that coach wants to start fresh with his or her own quarterback. Drafting Trevor Lawrence and trading Sam Darnold seems like the most likely outcome in New York right now.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st It is probably too soon for the Giants to consider taking a quarterback, but the Cardinals made the same decision in much less time. The odds suggest that they hold tight and look to surround Daniel Jones with some pieces that could potentially inspire his success.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st There are only a handful of players that look like elite prospects in this class. Cincinnati has some intriguing linebackers so that is on the backburner for now. In an ideal scenario, the team would not move Jonah Williams around, but it has to be done. The offensive line play has been putrid in Ohio’s Queen City, so move Williams to guard or right tackle and select Sewell.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd It is probably too soon to give up on Dwayne Haskins long-term but Washington should consider moving on if it gets a chance to select Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Haskins stares down his receivers and is often stumped by linebackers in coverage. Historically, those two traits do not stand a strong chance of being developed in the NFL.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Caleb Farley is still learning the position but has the size and traits to be a difference maker on the boundary. Jacksonville continues to build out its young defense. Micah Parsons could be a consideration despite signing Joe Schobert to a big deal in free agency.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Carolina was supposedly torn between Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown so they selected Brown and swung back around to take the versatile Jeremy Chinn in the second round. Chinn is moved all over the field so the selection of Parsons will not impede his development. Matt Rhule gets one of the elite prospects still available.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Miami invested a lot into its front seven in free agency but those are average pieces that will need to be replaced in short order. The Dolphins select Barmore with the plan to plug him in opposite Christian Wilkins.



Dillon Radunz



T

North Dakota State • Sr • 6’6″ / 299 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

11th Injuries and opt-outs plagued an already depleted Denver offensive line unit. Garett Bolles has not played well enough to secure his starting role.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd The dead salary cap space might make this difficult to replace Ereck Flowers but protecting Tua Tagovalia is priority No. 1 so take a great player and figure out where to play everyone later. Ted Karras is playing out his one-year deal.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st Rousseau is not the polished prospect that 15.5 sacks might suggest. He has a lot to learn but the measurables are exciting. Atlanta has a lot of issues right now. Although they are middle of the road in sacks, they rank low in regards to quarterback rating.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Minnesota could essentially replace its entire offensive line and no one would bat an eyelash. Davis can start next to former first-round selection Garrett Bradbury.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Mike Pouncey, 31, is on injured reserve and amidst the final year on his contract. Los Angeles needs to upgrade their offensive line if they hope to keep Justin Herbert upright and confident.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd The first order of business is whether or not Matt Patricia returns as head coach. If the 3-4 defense returns, Detroit could look to replace Danny Shelton at its heart.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Waddle is arguably the fastest player in college football. Alabama is churning out polished route-runners with Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Devonta Smith. If Waddle also shows improvement in that area, there is no way he is kept from the first round. It won’t be cheap but Philadelphia could theoretically get out from under DeSean Jackson and, less likely, Alshon Jeffery’s contracts this coming offseason.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

3rd Las Vegas has to see that there is a ceiling with Derek Carr at quarterback. The team is improving and they are slipping further and further away from having a shot at one of those early quarterback selections.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd Safety and linebacker are large liabilities for the Browns. They have some young pieces at linebacker but Moses has the ability to be more than a question mark.

Alabama • Sr • 6’4″ / 350 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

88th POSITION RNK

18th Chicago needs to improve the offensive line. The opportunity to select Trey Lance would appeal to them if he were still on the board.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st After watching Pitts go off against Ole Miss this weekend, Cardinals fans are daydreaming about the possibility of adding him to their offense for Kyler Murray.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd Tyler Eifert has been healthy and productive through three weeks but Jacksonville can not count on that continuing. There are several directions that the team could take this selection as they rebuild that franchise.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd Xavier Rhodes has tapped into the fountain of youth. Indianapolis is getting great value but, as a franchise, you would rather be prepared with his eventual replacement in the event that trend flips downward.

LSU • Jr • 6’3″ / 346 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

64th POSITION RNK

7th Tennessee can dominate games up front if they add Shelvin to a defensive line that already boasts Jeffery Simmons.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th Julian Edelman has been a playmaker but even he will turn 35 next May. Otherwise, the Patriots do not really have any wide receivers to write home about.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

47th POSITION RNK

6th Dallas has to go defense. The linebackers can not stay healthy. The defensive line has battled injuries and league suspension. The secondary remains a problem. They take the highest rated defensive prospect on the board.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs San Francisco may need to replace Richard Sherman before long. The 49ers could target interior offensive line as well.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Cornerback continues to look like one of the positions that could use an infusion of youth. They could also target a right tackle.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Cole Beasley is not getting younger. Buffalo has made it abundantly clear that it intends to surround Josh Allen with as much talent as necessary. Stefon Diggs has taken to the Bills offense like a duck to water but just imagine Moore working underneath. Terrifying.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

48th POSITION RNK

7th It is hard to envision Drew Brees being the starting quarterback next season. New Orleans found success selecting a wide receiver from Ohio State once; they could return to the well in 2021 and provide another weapon for the next quarterback.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

12th Tristan Wirfs, the first-round selection in 2020, was thrust into the starter’s role at right tackle and has thrived. Donovan Smith has struggled out of the gate. It would not be a surprise to see the Buccaneers add Carman to solidify the bookend tackles for a decade-plus.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Rashan Gary has looked really good this year. The defensive front, with Za’Darius and Preston Smith, should be cooking when Kenny Clark returns to the lineup. By adding Bolton, a free-range linebacker, the Packers get a player capable of cleaning up all those running backs that slip through the narrow gaps created by the Green Bay defensive line.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Baltimore had star power in their secondary last year with Tony Jefferson and Earl Thomas. Both players are gone and have turned over their respective starting roles to under-appreciated youngsters. Holland is a smart, versatile player that can offer a higher ceiling.

Miami (FL) • Sr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

4th New York added Trevor Lawrence earlier in this draft and now adds some pass rush, which has been a desperate need for the team.