The 2020 NBA Finals began poorly for the Miami Heat, as they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-98 and also suffered a few critical injuries in the process. Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck) are both listed as doubtful for Game 2 after exiting on Wednesday night, while Jimmy Butler is planning to play through an ankle injury. The Lakers absolutely dominated on the boards in Game 1 (62-40) and the potential loss of Adebayo looms large as the Lakers look to attack inside.

Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. William Hill lists Los Angeles as a 9.5-point favorite, up 2.5 points from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 216.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Heat odds.

Lakers vs. Heat spread: Lakers -9.5

Lakers vs. Heat over-under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Heat money line: Lakers -550, Heat +425

LAL: The Lakers are 7-2-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers made a concerted effort to attack the Heat efficiently on offense and wound up having a great shooting night in Game 1. The Lakers shot 15-of-38 from the 3-point line as 10 different players knocked down a shot from beyond the arc.

Davis had 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in the win, while LeBron James added 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers enter Friday’s contest averaging 114.1 points per game thus far in the playoffs. On the defensive end, Los Angeles is No. 5 in field goal percentage, allowing its opponents to knock down just 44.8 percent of their shots. The Lakers are also generating 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game in the postseason.

Why the Heat can cover

Though the Heat may be missing key pieces in Game 2, Miami remains a strong two-way team. The Heat ranked No. 3 in the NBA in shooting efficiency during the regular season, and they excel at getting to the free-throw line. Miami ranked No. 1 during the regular season in free-throw rate, and remains in the top two in the playoffs. In addition, the Heat are above-average at protecting the ball, issuing a turnover on only 13.3 percent of possessions in the postseason.

Defensively, the Heat are also pesky, tying for fourth among playoff teams in shooting efficiency allowed and producing deflections at a high rate, including 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocked shots per game. Miami is also adept at finishing possessions on the glass, grabbing 76.8 percent of available defensive rebounds dating back to the regular season.

How to make Lakers vs. Heat picks

