The Miami Marlins will look to advance to the National League Divisional Series when they take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. The Marlins lead the best-of-three Wild Card Series 1-0 after beating the Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday when Corey Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar both homered in the seventh inning. Chicago, the No. 3 seed, is looking for its first playoff series win since 2017. Miami, the No. 6 seed, has not played in a postseason series since the team won the World Series in 2003. This game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to rainy weather.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:08 p.m. ET. The Cubs won the NL Central by three games with a 34-26 record. The Marlins went 31-29 after losing 105 games last season. Chicago is the -210 favorite on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Marlins odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 6.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Cubs picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Marlins. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Marlins vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Marlins money line: Chicago -210, Miami +190

Cubs vs. Marlins run line: Chicago -1.5

Cubs vs. Marlins over-under: 6.5 runs

MIA: 3B Brian Anderson led the team with 11 home runs in 2020.

CHC: CF Ian Happ led the team with 12 HRs during the regular season.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami will look to close out the series behind 22 year-old rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez. Sanchez was 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in seven turns after he made his first MLB start on August 22. Through his first five starts, he had a 1.69 ERA. Now he will look to rebound after allowing nine runs in seven innings in his final two regular season outings. The Marlins will look to Sanchez and his 98.6 MPH fastball to propel them into the next round.

Miami scored all of its runs in the seventh inning in Game 1, as Dickerson launched a three-run homer off Kyle Hendricks. He is 5-for-13 with two doubles and a home run in his career against Cubs starter Yu Darvish.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago will rely on Darvish to keep their season alive. He is coming off a regular season in which he fashioned the best ERA (2.01) of his eight-year career. He posted a National League-leading eight victories against three losses. He has a 2.40 ERA with 211 strikeouts and 21 walks in 157 2/3 innings dating back to the 2019 All-Star break. Darvish will hope to turn around his past playoff history in his first postseason start with the Cubs. He comes in with a 2-4 record and a 5.81 ERA in the postseason.

The Cubs know they must get their offense going to back Darvish and tie the series. Ian Happ homered for their only run in Game 1. It was his first postseason home run and he became just the second Chicago switch-hitter to go deep in a playoff game. Happ led the team during the regular season with 12 HRs, and Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber hit 11 homers. The Cubs had only four hits in the series opener.

