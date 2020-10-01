After missing Weeks 2 and 3 in the 2020 NFL season, WR Jamison Crowder is expected to play tonight against the Broncos.

Who is Jamison Crowder?

Jamison Crowder is a wide receiver for the New York Jets. He came out of Duke University and was drafted into the NFL in 2015. The WR was taken by the Washington Football Team (known as the Redskins at that time).

The Jets receiver was a fourth-round draft pick and signed a four-year rookie contract with Washington. Prior to this, he played at Duke for three years (2011-2014). He finished with an ACC-record 108 receptions for 1,360 yards and eight touchdowns. Crowder also started all games during his sophomore and junior years there.

He was signed to the Jets in 2019, signing a three-year contract. The contract stated that he’ll receive 28.5 million dollars with 17 million guaranteed.

Will Jamison Crowder Play Tonight?

Crowder started off Week 1 against the Bills with seven catches for 115 receiving yards, including a 69-yard touchdown. However, they lost to Buffalo 17-27.

He missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury but a report per Tom Pelissero states that he is expected to play against the Broncos tonight in Week 4.

#Jets WR Jamison Crowder, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight against the #Broncos, per source. Crowder won’t be 100%. But he’ll give it a go. LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) isn’t expected to start, but likely will dress in case of emergency. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

The WR will probably not be at 100% but he will give it his best. Sam Darnold will be looking at his primary target as they go up against the Broncos tonight and they badly need a win tallied their way.

