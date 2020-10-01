The Miami Heat are safe from one of their 3 injury scares, with Bam Adebayo’s X Rays returning negative results for a fracture after the big man left the game in Q3.

It was a beatdown in every way for the Miami Heat in Game 1. After initially taking a 25-12 lead, they conceded a whopping 75-30 run to the Lakers.

At some junctures in the second and third quarters, they looked like a team that barely belonged in the playoffs. Goran Dragic went off the court early in the game with a foot injury. Jimmy Butler took a knock to both his knee as well as his ankle, but seems injury-free.

What happened to Bam Adebayo? X-ray report is out

Adebayo went off the court later in the 3rd quarter with a shoulder strain.

It seemed like curtains for him given that it was a non-contact injury. Viewers also suspected that he’d reinjured his wrist, but he seems to have emerged unscathed from the injury and should be fit for Game 2.

Bam Adebayo’s shoulder the X-rays were negative, the team says. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 1, 2020

Goran Dragic, on the other hand, has suffered a much more serious injury. He’s been diagnosed with a plantar fascitis injury, which would ordinarily mean curtains for most players.

Malcolm Brogdon, one of those recently affected by this, was ruled out of play for 54 days because of it. The Heat management have not added any comment ruling Dragic out yet.

The Lakers seem to find themselves in a pretty spot to go the distance now. They would have been heavy favorites even without a hobbled Heat lineup. But now with their premier point guard out (Dragic has been downright amazing in these playoffs), they can expect to romp to victory, probably sweeping the Heat.