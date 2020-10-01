The Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler says they need to be prepared to play without Goran Dragic and sends a warning to Lakers for Game 2.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was not how the Miami Heat would have expected it to be. The Heat started strong, right off the bat. They took a quick 23-10 lead over the mighty favored Lakers. The Lakers benched LBJ around the usual 5min mark, and the Lakers bench made a comeback.

The Heat were still in the game, with just a 3 point deficit after the 1st Quarter. However, things got ugly after that.

Fast forward to the 2nd quarter, Goran Dragic hurt his foot and exited the court.

Miami’s Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

After a bit, Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle while driving to the hoop. The Lakers started flying away and they ended the half with a 65-48 lead.

In the 3rd quarter, Bam Adebayo left the court, owing to shoulder injury and it all went south for the team from the ‘South Beach’. The Lakers, who had closed the 1st quarter on a 19-3 run stretched it to a 75-30 run. A 75-30 run in an NBA Finals game!

The Lakers really went on a 75-30 run in an NBA Finals game. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) October 1, 2020

“Be ready to go with or without Goran”: Jimmy Butler’s reaction when he finds out about Goran’s injury

Jimmy Butler was still in the presser when he got to know that Goran Dragic had suffered a plantar tear in his left foot. To this Jimmy reacted and said they need to be prepared for the possibility that they have to play without Dragic.

He ended up sending a warning to the Lakers about how the Heat are in fact capable of winning games without Goran Dragic.

Jimmy Butler, reacting to the news Dragic has a plantar tear in his left foot: “Be ready to go with or without Goran… We are capable of it. We have to be capable of it.” https://t.co/bBP3HVwTLW — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 1, 2020

What do the Heat do without Dragic?

Goran Dragic is an invaluable player for the Heat. He has been leading the Heat in the scoring section these entire playoffs. Throughout the regular season, however, Dragic came off the bench as the Heat management wanted to limit his minutes post his knee surgery.

Tyler Herro, the star rookie was the regular opener in the season, and it seems like he might resume the same spot again.

The players playing through a plantar tear is not unheard of before. Now if the Heat want Dragic back this series, they will have to limit his minutes and make him come off the bench.