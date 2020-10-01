Getty Images



Aside from Friday being the UEFA Champions League draw, Europe’s governing body for soccer is also announcing the winners of its most prestigious awards, including Men’s Player of the Year, Women’s Player of the Year and more. Nominees include massive names in the world of soccer like Robert Lewandowski, Wendi Renard, Jurgen Klopp and others.

Be sure to check back for a complete list of the award winners.

The first award went to Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as the top goalkeeper. Winners will be in italics.

UEFA awards: Nominees

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon, now at Manchester City)

Pernilla Harder (Wolfsburg)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year:

Hansi Flick (Bayern)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig)

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year:

Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)

Champions League positional awards: Nominees

Goalkeeper of the 2019-20 men’s season:

WINNER: Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Defender of the 2019-20 men’s season:

David Alaba (Bayern)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

Midfielder of the 2019-20 men’s season:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Thomas Muller (Bayern)

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern, now at Liverpool)

Forward of the 2019-20 men’s season:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Goalkeeper of the 2019-20 women’s season:

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Defender of the 2019-20 women’s season:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon, now at Manchester City)

Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Midfielder of the 2019-20 women’s season:

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (Lyon/Wolfsburg)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Forward of the 2019-20 women’s season:

