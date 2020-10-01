The Denver Broncos will be on the road when they meet the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football from MetLife Stadium. Both teams are still looking for their first win of the season and tonight one of these 0-3 teams will be victorious.

The Broncos are coming off a 28-10 loss over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers while the Jets are coming off a beatdown from the Colts 36-7. Thes teams have struggled on offense and will look to wright the ship.

Who will be the better QB tonight, Sam Darnold or Brett Rypien? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action tonight.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

When: Thursday, October 1

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Prediction: With the Broncos suiting up their backup QB Brett Rypien this should be an interesting matchup. Sam Darnold is still looking for his first win and both these teams are struggling to find their identity. I’m going to stick with the under in this one.

Bet: Under 40.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets (-1.5)

Over/Under: 40.5 (-110)

