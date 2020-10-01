The Chicago White Sox will meet the Oakland Athletics in Game 3 of their best-of-three AL Wild Card Series on Thursday afternoon. The White Sox defeated the A’s 4-1 in game one of the series and the A’s beat the Sox 5-3 yesterday to force a Game 3.

Can the underdog White Sox knock out the Oakland A’s in the AL Wild Card Series in Game 3 this afternoon? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Thursday, October 1

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

AL Wild Card Schedule (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: White Sox 4, Athletics 1

Game 2: Athletics 5, White Sox 3

Game 3, Thursday: White Sox at Athletics – 3:10 p.m. ET

