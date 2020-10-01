The Florida Marlins will face the Chicago Cubs in game two of the NL Wild Card Series on Thursday. The Marlins took game one 5-1 and the Cubs will need a big game out of Yu Darvish this afternoon to force a Game 3. The Marlins will send Sixto Sanchez to the mound to face the Cubs ace Yu Darvish today.

Can Yu Darvish and the Cubs force a Game 3? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Florida Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, Time: 2:08 p.m. ET

2:08 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NL Wild Card Schedule (FLA leads 1-0)

Game 1: Marlins 5, Cubs 1

Game 2, Thursday: Marlins (TBD) at Cubs (Yu Darvish, 8-3, 2.01 ERA), 2 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3, Friday (if necessary): Marlins (TBD) at Cubs (Jon Lester, 3-3, 5.16 ERA), 2 p.m. ET, ABC

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Florida Marlins (+160) vs. Chicago Cubs (-179)

