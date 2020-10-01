The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night. The Brewers will send Brent Suter to the mound for the first game and the Dodgers will give Walker Buehler the nod in the late game Wednesday.

Can the Brew Crew upset the Dodgers in the Wild Card Series? Tune in and find out, everything you need to know to follow the MLB action today and this week.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Wednesday, September 30

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

NL Wild Card Series Schedule

Game 1, Wednesday: Brewers at Dodgers

Game 2, Thursday: Brewers at Dodgers

*Game 3, Friday: Brewers at Dodgers

*if necessary

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

