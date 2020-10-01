The Denver Broncos will go with a new quarterback this week when they visit MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Starter Drew Lock went down with a shoulder injury in Week 2, while backup Jeff Driskel struggled in last week’s 28-10 loss to the Bucs, so the winless Broncos will go with Brett Rypien at quarterback on Thursday. The good news is he’ll face a Jets team that is allowing more than 31 points per game, but New York is 17th in the league in total defense. The Jets also are seeking their first victory after being routed 36-7 by the Colts to fall to 0-3.

Broncos vs. Jets spread: PK

Broncos vs. Jets over-under: 40

Broncos vs. Jets money line: Denver -110, New York -110

DEN: Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy has at least four catches in all three games.

NYJ: WR Braxton Berrios has more catches (10) and yards (123) in the past two games than all of last year.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games after rushing for fewer than 90 yards in the previous game. The Broncos should find more rushing success against a Jets team allowing 133 yards per game on the ground (24th in NFL). Running back Melvin Gordon has a team-high 174 yards and has added nine receptions.

The Broncos are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an against the spread loss, and Rypien completed his first eight passes on Sunday. His ninth was intercepted, but he got rid of the ball quickly, and the Jets only have one pick this season. Rypien has reliable targets to help in tight end Noah Fant (14 catches for 184 yards) and rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy (13 for 173).

Why the Jets can cover

Darnold has proven he has the talent to be successful, but he has struggled in New York. The good news is he faces a Broncos team that is 2-6 against the spread in its past eight games as a favorite and has a pass defense that ranks 29th in the league (277.7 yards per game). Braxton Berrios has become Darnold’s favorite target in an injury-ravaged receiving corps, catching 10 passes for 123 yards the past two games.

Darnold should find open receivers against a defense that has just four sacks and one interception. Denver is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games following a double-digit home loss and the Jets are 4-5 against the number at home since Gase took over. New York’s defense is led by safety Marcus Maye, the team’s top tackler with 25 and has two sacks and three passes defended. Cornerback Pierre Desir has an interception, while safety Bradley McDougald has a fumble recovery.

