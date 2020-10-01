The Race to Gem Mountain: All you need to know about this cool new Supercell Creator’s Challenge that lasts from 30th Sept to 25th October.

Supercell has always been very invested in the Content Creators of their games. In fact, more than the devs themselves, it is usually the Content Creators that serve as the face of the games. And, it is no different for Brawl Stars. Therefore, it was no surprise that they decided to bring yet another new event for our favourite creators this month. Yes, folks, we are talking about the new Race to Gem Mountain.

What is the Race to Gem Mountain?

It is a digital board game designed by Supercell that will last almost the entirety of the month of October. Also, 10 of your favourite YouTube content creators will be participating in the challenge (we’ll link their accounts below). So, the aim of the challenge is very simple. What they have to try to do is be the first one to finish the race. In the end, the winner will receive a huge, as of yet undisclosed, reward from Supercell.

The participating Content Creators are:

Race to Gem Mountain: The Rules.

The rules of the challenge are similar to that of a classic board game. There is a map with a winding path full of colourful squares which we will link below. Each player will be given their own board piece, which will represent them on the board. Now, the players will have to progress through the colourful tiles based on the way they perform in the challenge.

Have a look at the map here.

The high-resolution Race to Gem Mountain map if you want to do a video with it (i will) from r/Brawlstars

But wait, what do the creators actually need to do? Well, to start with, Supercell has sent a gift box to each of these creators which is full of various items. However, most importantly, the box contains 4 packs of 5 cards each. The creators have to one of these 4 packs every week. Then, from the 5 cards in the pack, they have to pick any 3. Now, each of these 3 cards will assign a task, or a challenge of sorts, that the player must perform. If they finish the task successfully, they have to peel off the backside of the cards to reveal their reward. Usually, the reward is in the form of tile progression, so that they can move closer to the end.

Special Tiles.

There are many colourful tiles in the game. However, some of these are special. These are 5 of these special tiles in total, namely, the Star tile, the Skull tile, the Shoot tile, the Versus tile and the Prize tile.

If you land on the Star Tile, you get to move an extra space forward. However, if you land on the Skull tile, you must take a step back. If you land on the Shoot Tile, you will be able to, if you choose, jump to a parallel tile in the adjacent lane. Now, if it’s the Versus Tile you pick, you must face a fellow brawler in a showdown and win to move a space forward. Finally, if you step on the Prize Tile, you get a special reward. So, the last one is the best of the lot definitely.

What are the challenges or tasks like?

Now, what are the tasks that these Creators have to do? Well, turns out that all of them are really funny. Some of them ask you to hold an egg on a spoon in your mouth while you play. Others ask you to play blindfold, guided by a friend. Then, there are some that ask you to make food items while playing or each sour candy. In fact, there’s a whole list of these fun challenges you can have a look at in the links to Chief Pat and OJ‘s videos above.

The Race to the Gem Mountain challenge is a great initiative on the part of Supercell. It will do wonders in improving their community interaction. We could expect fans and players to start making similar challenges among themselves and playing them this month. So, let’s look forward to a really fun month Brawl joy! Good Luck!

